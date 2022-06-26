Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $98.93.
WELL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $103.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI set a $99.00 price objective on shares of Welltower in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 21st.
NYSE WELL opened at $83.36 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.52. Welltower has a twelve month low of $76.56 and a twelve month high of $99.43. The stock has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a PE ratio of 111.15, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.98.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 325.34%.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Welltower by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 74,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,194,000 after acquiring an additional 16,436 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Welltower during the 1st quarter worth $1,795,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $344,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Welltower by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,321,492 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,058,000 after acquiring an additional 57,090 shares during the period. 93.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Welltower (Get Rating)
Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.
