Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Shares Sold by Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lessened its position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 48.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,328 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 141.0% in the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 74.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.03.

WFC opened at $40.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12-month low of $36.54 and a 12-month high of $60.30.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $17.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.82 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 12.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.79%.

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, EVP Kleber Santos sold 22,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.44, for a total transaction of $1,008,788.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $954,482.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

