Wedbush Lowers Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY) Price Target to $30.00

Chuy’s (NASDAQ:CHUY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at Wedbush from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 43.06% from the stock’s current price. Wedbush also issued estimates for Chuy’s’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Chuy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chuy’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

NASDAQ:CHUY opened at $20.97 on Friday. Chuy’s has a one year low of $18.64 and a one year high of $39.36. The stock has a market cap of $397.17 million, a PE ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.95.

Chuy’s ( NASDAQ:CHUY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $100.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.35 million. Chuy’s had a return on equity of 13.89% and a net margin of 7.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chuy’s will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 1.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 18,349 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 171.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,210 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 27.2% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Chuy’s by 2.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,437,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in Chuy’s by 15.2% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 8,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.56% of the company’s stock.

Chuy's Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants under the Chuy's name in the United States. As of December 26, 2021, it operated 96 restaurants in 17 states, including the Southeastern and Midwestern United States. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

