Wealth Management Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Wealth Management Partners LLC cut its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,000 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the first quarter worth $92,502,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,815,980 shares of the airline’s stock worth $120,637,000 after acquiring an additional 795,400 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the 4th quarter worth about $32,581,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,813,505 shares of the airline’s stock worth $77,691,000 after acquiring an additional 691,777 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 106.9% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,088,381 shares of the airline’s stock worth $46,626,000 after purchasing an additional 562,355 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,300 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total transaction of $105,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,296 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,064,627.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:LUV opened at $37.73 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $43.16 and a 200 day moving average of $43.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.87. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52-week low of $34.36 and a 52-week high of $56.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 40.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.92.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.02. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.72) earnings per share. Southwest Airlines’s revenue was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on LUV shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Southwest Airlines from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI raised Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Argus reduced their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.56.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

