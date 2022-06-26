Wealth Management Partners LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS)

Wealth Management Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of EchoStar Co. (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in EchoStar were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in EchoStar by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,536,336 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,482,000 after acquiring an additional 46,895 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in EchoStar by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,370,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,099,000 after buying an additional 266,636 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in EchoStar by 185.9% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,332,510 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,111,000 after buying an additional 866,461 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in EchoStar by 99.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,100,729 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,004,000 after buying an additional 548,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in EchoStar by 41.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 878,634 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,414,000 after buying an additional 256,635 shares in the last quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SATS. StockNews.com raised EchoStar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James cut their price objective on EchoStar from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on EchoStar from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:SATS opened at $19.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.36 and its 200 day moving average is $24.05. EchoStar Co. has a 52 week low of $18.63 and a 52 week high of $30.90. The company has a quick ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 4.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $501.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.30 million. EchoStar had a return on equity of 2.55% and a net margin of 4.28%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that EchoStar Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

EchoStar Company Profile (Get Rating)

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

