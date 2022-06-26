Wealth Management Partners LLC Purchases New Shares in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 20,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 212.8% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 43,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,232,000 after buying an additional 29,650 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,441,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 13.9% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 60,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 7,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 12.9% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF stock opened at $38.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $42.92 and a 200 day moving average of $38.52. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a one year low of $24.49 and a one year high of $49.31.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

