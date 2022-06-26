Wealth Management Partners LLC Has $4.19 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Wealth Management Partners LLC cut its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises approximately 3.0% of Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $4,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 115.4% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF stock opened at $71.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.16. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

