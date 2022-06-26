Wealth Management Partners LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Wealth Management Partners LLC lowered its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 430.0% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Fin Capital Inc. now owns 16,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,447,000 after buying an additional 3,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $120.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $128.00. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 12-month low of $104.29 and a 12-month high of $177.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

