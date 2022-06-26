Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Rating Lowered to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

VLPNY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Voestalpine from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Voestalpine from €39.00 ($41.05) to €35.00 ($36.84) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Voestalpine from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.67.

Shares of OTCMKTS VLPNY opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.29. Voestalpine has a 52-week low of $4.12 and a 52-week high of $9.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $5.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.21.

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

