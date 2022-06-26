VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday morning.

Shares of NYSE VOC opened at $6.23 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $7.38 and its 200-day moving average is $6.52. The stock has a market cap of $105.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.46. VOC Energy Trust has a twelve month low of $3.33 and a twelve month high of $8.86.

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.71 million for the quarter. VOC Energy Trust had a net margin of 92.21% and a return on equity of 75.78%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 17.98%. This is a boost from VOC Energy Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in VOC Energy Trust by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,207 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 23,207 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VOC Energy Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in VOC Energy Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $752,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in VOC Energy Trust by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,791 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in VOC Energy Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $582,000. 4.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2021, its underlying properties had interests in 452.5 net producing wells and 51,147.2 net acres.

