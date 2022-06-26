Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Sells 1,690 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC decreased its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 12.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,690 shares during the quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 15,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Win Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

GSY opened at $49.53 on Friday. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.49 and a fifty-two week high of $50.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.93.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.