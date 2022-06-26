Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Reduces Stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC reduced its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Get Rating) by 95.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 154,926 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Apexium Financial LP lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 53,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 6,583 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 7,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 963,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,347,000 after acquiring an additional 177,127 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 427,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,134,000 after acquiring an additional 58,147 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF stock opened at $24.49 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $22.14 and a 52 week high of $36.24. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.037 per share. This is a boost from Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st.

