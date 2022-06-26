Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Has $7.48 Million Position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 108.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 156,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,306 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 3.0% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,475,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 37,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 12,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $40.32 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.78. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.64 and a 52-week high of $55.46.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

