Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Has $1.38 Million Position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,826 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $1,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $3,860,000. S. R. Schill & Associates raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 68,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 43.7% in the first quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 127,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,740,000 after purchasing an additional 38,814 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 66.2% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 46,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 18,699 shares during the period.

SRLN opened at $42.21 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.54. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $41.69 and a twelve month high of $46.34.

