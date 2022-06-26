Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Cuts Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 370,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,432 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises about 5.4% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $13,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 78,349,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,446,000 after purchasing an additional 7,037,773 shares in the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 76,688,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,417,000 after purchasing an additional 6,824,172 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 62,559,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,179 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 42,683,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,659,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,054,026 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,705,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,736 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $32.04 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.84 and a fifty-two week high of $40.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $33.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.08.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

