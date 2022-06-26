Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC Acquires 329 Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,957 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLV. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 138.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BLV opened at $79.18 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.89. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $76.34 and a 1-year high of $107.11.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

