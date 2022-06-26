Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VRDN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Viridian Therapeutics’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.64) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.21) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.26) EPS.

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.80.

VRDN stock opened at $10.97 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.39 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.54 and its 200-day moving average is $16.97. Viridian Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $22.00.

Viridian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VRDN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 360.68% and a negative net margin of 5,014.24%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Viridian Therapeutics will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Viridian Therapeutics news, CEO Jonathan Violin sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total value of $391,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 510,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,662,201.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 90,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,324,836. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VRDN. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,164,000. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,426,000. TCG Crossover Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,978,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,650,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,423,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,408,000 after purchasing an additional 628,494 shares during the last quarter.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops treatments for patients suffering from serious diseases. It develops VRDN-001, a humanized monoclonal anti-IGF-1R antibody that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); VRDN-002, an IGF-1R antibody, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial; and VRDN-003, a therapeutic antibody targeting IGF-1R for the treatment of TED.

