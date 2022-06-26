Verus Financial Partners Inc. Invests $253,000 in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Perkins Coie Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 1,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 182.6% during the 1st quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 6,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the period. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 22,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $175.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $181.69 and its 200 day moving average is $197.82. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $162.78 and a fifty-two week high of $244.46.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.