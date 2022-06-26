Verus Financial Partners Inc. Has $224,000 Stock Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. lowered its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,871 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 133 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Yum! Brands by 93.7% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on YUM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $138.47.

YUM opened at $114.42 on Friday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.37 and a 1-year high of $139.85. The company has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $115.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.74.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 24.80% and a negative return on equity of 16.34%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.38%.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

