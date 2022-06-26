Verus Financial Partners Inc. Has $1.65 Million Stake in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,438 shares of the company’s stock after selling 896 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF accounts for 0.2% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Advantage Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 66.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000.

Get iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:AOR opened at $48.62 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.05. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 1 year low of $46.87 and a 1 year high of $57.82.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.