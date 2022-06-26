Verus Financial Partners Inc. Boosts Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of COF. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 56,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,220,000 after buying an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 213.7% in the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 9,384 shares during the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,376 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 35,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,648,000 after buying an additional 13,335 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Capital One Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research cut Capital One Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird raised Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Capital One Financial from $217.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.23.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $110.09 on Friday. Capital One Financial Co. has a one year low of $98.54 and a one year high of $177.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.46 and its 200 day moving average is $136.28.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.39 by $0.23. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 34.71%. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $7.03 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 9.44%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 68,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,542,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.