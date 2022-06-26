Verso Token Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.60 Million (VSO)

Verso Token (VSO) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 26th. During the last seven days, Verso Token has traded flat against the US dollar. One Verso Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000470 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Verso Token has a market capitalization of $10.49 million and approximately $1.60 million worth of Verso Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00145019 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004714 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00071245 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00014494 BTC.

About Verso Token

Verso Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,824,242 coins. Verso Token’s official Twitter account is @versofinance

Verso Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verso Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verso Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verso Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

