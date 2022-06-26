Versarien (LON:VRS) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Versarien (LON:VRS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 35 ($0.43) price objective on the stock.

Shares of VRS stock opened at GBX 19.38 ($0.24) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.54, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.23. Versarien has a 52 week low of GBX 14.15 ($0.17) and a 52 week high of GBX 38.25 ($0.47). The company has a market capitalization of £37.63 million and a P/E ratio of -7.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 18.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 22.30.

Get Versarien alerts:

Versarien Company Profile (Get Rating)

Versarien plc, an engineering materials company, provides engineering solutions for various industry sectors in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Graphene and Plastic Products, and Hard Wear and Metallic Products. The Graphene and Plastic Products segment offers graphene products, such as Nanene, a few-layer graphene; Polygrene, a graphene enhanced polymer; Hexotene, a few-layer hexagonal boron nitride nano-platelet powder; and graphene-based nanomaterials for energy storage devices, as well as a range of electrically conductive graphene inks for various printing processes, substrates, and applications under the Graphinks name.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Versarien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Versarien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.