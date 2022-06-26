Verge (XVG) Trading Up 23.3% Over Last Week

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 25th. During the last seven days, Verge has traded up 23.3% against the U.S. dollar. Verge has a total market cap of $53.91 million and $1.28 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Verge alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000317 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00027750 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.29 or 0.00281606 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002537 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00004975 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006488 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000944 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Verge Profile

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 9th, 2014. Verge’s total supply is 16,506,597,588 coins. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Verge is /r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Verge’s official website is vergecurrency.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge is a scrypt based alternative crypto currency trying to take the popularity of both Dogecoin and Bitcoin and combine it with the anonymous features of DASH. The block time is 30 seconds and the coin operates through Proof of Work. VERGE prides itself on being a symbol of progression in the cryptocurrency world. It is a more secure, private, and evolving cryptocurrency that is backed by bitcoin, a ton of developer resources and privacy tools (located here!) Block reward: Block 0 to 14,000 : 200,000 coins14,000 to 28,000 : 100,000 coins28,000 to 42,000: 50,000 coins42,000 to 210,000: 25,000 coins210,000 to 378,000: 12,500 coins378,000 to 546,000: 6,250 coins546,000 to 714,000: 3,125 coins714,000 to 2,124,000: 1,560 coins2,124,000 to 4,248,000: 730 coinsApproximately total reward: 9 Billion (9,000,000,000) during first year then issuing 1 billion (1,000,000,000) each year after. “

Verge Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Verge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Verge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.