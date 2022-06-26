VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VEON (NASDAQ:VEON – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VEON opened at $0.48 on Wednesday. VEON has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $2.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.25. The company has a market cap of $834.97 million, a PE ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.46.

Get VEON alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEON. Exor Capital LLP lifted its stake in shares of VEON by 35.8% in the first quarter. Exor Capital LLP now owns 106,431,775 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $72,672,000 after purchasing an additional 28,084,442 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in VEON by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 20,126,102 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,416,000 after purchasing an additional 4,645,876 shares during the period. Kopernik Global Investors LLC grew its holdings in VEON by 445.1% in the first quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 16,018,241 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,937,000 after purchasing an additional 13,079,563 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in VEON by 4.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,903,861 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $28,921,000 after purchasing an additional 550,053 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in VEON by 89.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 13,619,567 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $9,299,000 after buying an additional 6,442,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.21% of the company’s stock.

VEON Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services. It offers voice, data, and other telecommunication services through a range of wireless, fixed, and broadband internet services. The company provides value-added services, including short messages, multimedia messages, caller number identification, call waiting, data transmission, mobile internet, downloadable content, mobile finance, machine-to-machine, and other services; national and international roaming services; wireless internet access; and mobile bundles and call completion services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.