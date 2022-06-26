Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Position Increased by High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC

High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $427,000. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,021,000. Charles Schwab Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 219.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 148,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,665,000 after buying an additional 101,693 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 126.2% during the fourth quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,381,000 after buying an additional 38,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield University bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,701,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $10.87 on Friday, hitting $360.00. 5,454,484 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,262,147. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $371.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $398.78. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $334.24 and a 52 week high of $441.26.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.