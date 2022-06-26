Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) is Regis Management CO LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Regis Management CO LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 134,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 304 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Regis Management CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $14,559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 73.3% in the first quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 83.4% in the fourth quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. CNB Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $93.12 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $86.63 and a twelve month high of $116.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.23.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

