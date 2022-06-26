Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Bought by Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.

Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 15.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 101,190 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,255 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 12.9% of Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $21,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 763 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moller Financial Services raised its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 112,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,454,000 after buying an additional 10,379 shares in the last quarter.

VV stock opened at $178.44 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $166.09 and a 52 week high of $222.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $184.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $199.74.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

