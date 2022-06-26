Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stock Holdings Lifted by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 546,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,710 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 4.4% of PDS Planning Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $25,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 88.5% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2,086.0% in the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $42.19 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $40.02 and a 1-year high of $54.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $42.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.19.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

