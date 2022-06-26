VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL) Stock Holdings Lifted by Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC

Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC lifted its holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 103,304 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,961 shares during the quarter. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF makes up 1.2% of Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC owned approximately 0.07% of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF worth $3,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 324,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,716,000 after acquiring an additional 60,529 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 570,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,851,000 after acquiring an additional 18,702 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 85,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,812,000 after acquiring an additional 9,420 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 197,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,520,000 after acquiring an additional 17,989 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000.

ANGL stock opened at $27.51 on Friday. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.44 and a fifty-two week high of $33.43. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.23.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is a boost from VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

