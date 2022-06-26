USDJ Reaches Market Capitalization of $14.91 Million (USDJ)

USDJ (USDJ) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. One USDJ coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004689 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. USDJ has a total market capitalization of $14.91 million and $2.88 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, USDJ has traded 0% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.86 or 0.00144161 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004669 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00070650 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.88 or 0.00268900 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001714 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002385 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00014267 BTC.

USDJ Coin Profile

USDJ’s genesis date was April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. The official website for USDJ is just.network . USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

