Unitrade Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.46 Million (TRADE)

Unitrade (TRADE) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on June 25th. Unitrade has a total market cap of $1.46 million and $41,882.00 worth of Unitrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Unitrade coin can now be purchased for $0.0741 or 0.00000346 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Unitrade has traded 22.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004674 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21,395.69 or 1.00026713 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00008347 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004676 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002756 BTC.

About Unitrade

Unitrade is a coin. It launched on July 27th, 2020. Unitrade’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,673,817 coins. Unitrade’s official Twitter account is @UniTradeApp

According to CryptoCompare, “UniTrade is a decentralized trading platform built on top of Uniswap liquidity pools. UniTrade introduces a variety of advanced functionality on top of the existing Uniswap experience, including placing buy and sell orders, viewing market order books, setting recurring buys and sells, and accessing liquidity management tools for Uniswap liquidity pools. TRADE is the native token of UniTrade and acts as a platform token for paying fees. Deposit TRADE now and get ready for trading to begin. “

Unitrade Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unitrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unitrade should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unitrade using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

