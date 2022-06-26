United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of United Community Banks from $34.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James cut shares of United Community Banks from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

UCBI stock opened at $30.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. United Community Banks has a 52 week low of $27.62 and a 52 week high of $39.32.

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 32.10%. The company had revenue of $202.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that United Community Banks will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.56%.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $175,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,504,414.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UCBI. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,687,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505,834 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,829,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,258,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,903,000 after acquiring an additional 1,611,842 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 297.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,750,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,310,082 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 231.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,488,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,312 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.