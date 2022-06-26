Unison Advisors LLC Invests $399,000 in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $399,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 25,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,738 shares during the period. Community Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 56,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 103,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 13,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 6,616 shares during the period. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 35,545 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FNF opened at $37.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $34.59 and a one year high of $56.44.

Fidelity National Financial ( NYSE:FNF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 24.56%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.68%.

In related news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 7,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $371,974.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,246 shares in the company, valued at $5,213,342.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $75.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.67.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

