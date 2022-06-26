Unison Advisors LLC Invests $367,000 in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Unison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 8,945 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the fourth quarter valued at $2,407,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 530.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,927,000 after buying an additional 76,005 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 842,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,636,000 after buying an additional 19,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 156.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $236,000 after buying an additional 3,305 shares in the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Emergent BioSolutions alerts:

In other Emergent BioSolutions news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $36,972.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,494.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total value of $70,917.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,381 shares in the company, valued at $439,896.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EBS opened at $32.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.42, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.93. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.85 and a 12 month high of $68.03.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $307.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.54 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 16.05% and a net margin of 8.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut shares of Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emergent BioSolutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.17.

Emergent BioSolutions Profile (Get Rating)

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emergent BioSolutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emergent BioSolutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.