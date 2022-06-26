Unison Advisors LLC Increases Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,611 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $2,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 4,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 3.9% in the third quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Allstate by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC now owns 1,806 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Allstate by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. Citigroup began coverage on Allstate in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $159.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $111.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Allstate in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Allstate from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.75.

In other news, CEO Thomas J. Wilson sold 142,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total value of $18,941,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,828 shares in the company, valued at $13,316,056.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $127.16 on Friday. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $106.11 and a 12-month high of $144.46. The company has a market capitalization of $34.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $129.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by ($0.21). Allstate had a net margin of 7.20% and a return on equity of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 9.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. Allstate’s payout ratio is presently 28.48%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

