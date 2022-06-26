Unison Advisors LLC Has $3.96 Million Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp accounts for 1.0% of Unison Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $3,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FITB. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 146.7% during the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, James Reed Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. 81.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total value of $92,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,693,018.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total transaction of $2,002,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,822,037.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $35.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.49.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 12.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FITB shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $55.00 to $47.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp to $48.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.36.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

