Unison Advisors LLC Has $2.77 Million Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,823 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 5,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 21,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 1,219 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Aflac by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. 66.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Karole Lloyd purchased 1,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $59.36 per share, for a total transaction of $59,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 38,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,290,583.68. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 1,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.05, for a total value of $109,739.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $55.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.96. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $51.28 and a twelve month high of $67.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.60.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.90%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.27%.

AFL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Aflac in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.30.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

