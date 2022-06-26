Unison Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

Unison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the quarter. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Buckle were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKE. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Buckle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Buckle during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Buckle by 641.5% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Buckle by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Buckle by 3,786.0% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of BKE stock opened at $30.04 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.52. The Buckle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.56 and a 1-year high of $57.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.02.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $309.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $306.71 million. Buckle had a return on equity of 60.56% and a net margin of 19.38%. Buckle’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Buckle, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Buckle’s payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

