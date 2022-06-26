Unison Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 30,229 Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Unison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 30,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 26,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 132,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 58,485 shares in the last quarter. CoreCommodity Management LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $644,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Liberty Energy by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Energy by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,165,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,309,000 after purchasing an additional 352,065 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE LBRT opened at $12.30 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.85 and a 200 day moving average of $13.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Liberty Energy Inc. has a one year low of $8.50 and a one year high of $20.05.

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $792.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $739.42 million. Liberty Energy had a negative net margin of 5.55% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LBRT. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $19.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Liberty Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.18.

In other news, VP R Sean Elliott sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total transaction of $183,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 196,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,614,021.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ryan T. Gosney sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $30,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 107,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,636,206.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,571,000 shares of company stock valued at $430,001,180 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. It also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services, as well wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods and technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.