Unison Advisors LLC Buys 407 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Unison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,688 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy comprises about 0.8% of Unison Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,549,543 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,820,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,457 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,675,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $575,161,000 after purchasing an additional 428,672 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,047,994 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $529,376,000 after purchasing an additional 269,543 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,692,041 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $427,529,000 after purchasing an additional 311,827 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 5,554,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $417,211,000 after purchasing an additional 746,768 shares in the last quarter. 77.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Valero Energy news, COO R. Lane Riggs sold 17,767 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.53, for a total value of $2,336,893.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 254,905 shares in the company, valued at $33,527,654.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, June 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays upped their price target on Valero Energy from $114.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Valero Energy from $136.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Valero Energy from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.46.

NYSE:VLO opened at $103.93 on Friday. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $146.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.79, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.77.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.70. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $38.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.73) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.33%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. It produces conventional, premium, and reformulated gasolines; gasoline meeting the specifications of the California Air Resources Board (CARB); diesel fuels, and low-sulfur and ultra-low-sulfur diesel fuels; CARB diesel; other distillates; jet fuels; blendstocks; and asphalts, petrochemicals, lubricants, and other refined petroleum products, as well as sells lube oils and natural gas liquids.

