Unison Advisors LLC Acquires 1,102 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Unison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 53,442 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares during the quarter. Unison Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,822,788 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,041,000 after acquiring an additional 533,468 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 55.2% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 51,579 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 18,347 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in AT&T by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 464,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,435,000 after purchasing an additional 37,205 shares during the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in AT&T by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 43,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.56.

Shares of T stock opened at $20.99 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.62 and a 12-month high of $22.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $20.14 and a 200-day moving average of $22.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.29 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 10.64%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

