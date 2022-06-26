UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) Now Covered by Analysts at Lake Street Capital

Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $110.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

UFPT has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com raised UFP Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of UFP Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPT opened at $80.62 on Wednesday. UFP Technologies has a 1 year low of $56.00 and a 1 year high of $87.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $609.49 million, a PE ratio of 36.98 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.56.

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 7.24%. The business had revenue of $71.24 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UFPT. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in UFP Technologies by 110.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in UFP Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 117,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,210,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in UFP Technologies by 0.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 291,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,951,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in UFP Technologies by 1.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in UFP Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $432,000. 86.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and custom manufactures components, subassemblies, products, and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. Its single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

