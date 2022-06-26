UBS Group Analysts Give Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE) a €33.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €33.00 ($34.74) target price on Fuchs Petrolub (FRA:FPE – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FPE has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €50.00 ($52.63) price target on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Warburg Research set a €40.50 ($42.63) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($52.63) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Monday, March 21st. Baader Bank set a €40.00 ($42.11) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €42.00 ($44.21) price objective on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

Shares of FPE opened at €23.45 ($24.68) on Thursday. Fuchs Petrolub has a 1 year low of €37.40 ($39.37) and a 1 year high of €44.80 ($47.16). The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €24.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is €27.00.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

