TrustSwap (SWAP) Price Tops $0.21 on Top Exchanges

TrustSwap (SWAP) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 25th. TrustSwap has a market cap of $20.07 million and approximately $440,132.00 worth of TrustSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrustSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000958 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, TrustSwap has traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar.

SWAP is a coin. Its genesis date was July 9th, 2020. TrustSwap’s total supply is 99,995,164 coins and its circulating supply is 97,570,664 coins. TrustSwap’s official Twitter account is @trustswap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for TrustSwap is trustswap.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TrustSwap is a novel platform with several use cases. It allows employers to have payments delivered at an exact time & date to any employee through an accountable smart contract, program payment to a loved one when the owner passes away, and more. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrustSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

