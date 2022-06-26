Troy Asset Management Ltd Increases Stock Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Troy Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,199 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 44,828 shares during the period. Meta Platforms comprises about 0.8% of Troy Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Troy Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $46,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in META. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 105.0% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 82 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 65.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Shares of META opened at $170.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $188.99 and its 200 day moving average is $237.29. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.25 and a fifty-two week high of $384.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $460.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 28.74%. The company had revenue of $27.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.30 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on META. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $330.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 price target for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $325.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $310.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $375.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Meta Platforms currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.87.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 10,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.62, for a total transaction of $2,036,252.24. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 23,010 shares in the company, valued at $4,570,246.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.92, for a total transaction of $111,345.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,402 shares in the company, valued at $3,368,915.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,040 shares of company stock worth $9,237,891 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.59% of the company’s stock.

About Meta Platforms (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.