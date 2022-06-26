Troy Asset Management Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Troy Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,243 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,443 shares during the period. Troy Asset Management Ltd owned about 0.07% of Clorox worth $11,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 9.9% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 72,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,022,000 after buying an additional 6,480 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Clorox by 18.1% during the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Clorox by 4.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank lifted its holdings in Clorox by 4.1% during the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 1,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Clorox during the first quarter worth $2,126,000. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at $2,676,855.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total value of $140,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $140.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.32 billion, a PE ratio of 38.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.18. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $120.50 and a fifty-two week high of $191.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $142.40 and a 200-day moving average of $151.18.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a return on equity of 92.98% and a net margin of 6.44%. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Clorox from $123.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Clorox from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $140.69.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

