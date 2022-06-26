Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.15-$3.59 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.23. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of Tronox stock opened at $16.82 on Friday. Tronox has a one year low of $15.38 and a one year high of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.95 and its 200 day moving average is $20.35. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.45, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 2.12.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.03). Tronox had a return on equity of 19.25% and a net margin of 7.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tronox will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.09%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TROX. Barclays reduced their target price on Tronox from $27.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Tronox from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Tronox from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tronox in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $25.83.

In other Tronox news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.04 per share, for a total transaction of $48,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now owns 189,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,564.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Timothy C. Carlson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.86 per share, with a total value of $79,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 329,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,223,110.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 13,000 shares of company stock worth $219,070 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 1,757.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Tronox by 37.3% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 3,805 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 1st quarter valued at about $341,000. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 1st quarter valued at about $428,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.83% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

