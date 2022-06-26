TRON (TRX) Achieves Market Cap of $6.00 Billion

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 25th. One TRON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0649 or 0.00000303 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, TRON has traded up 8.1% against the US dollar. TRON has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion and $436.10 million worth of TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TRON alerts:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001905 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000224 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002284 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0416 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TRON Profile

TRON (TRX) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 28th, 2017. TRON’s total supply is 92,501,346,971 coins and its circulating supply is 92,501,352,668 coins. The official website for TRON is tron.network. The official message board for TRON is medium.com/@Tronfoundation. TRON’s official Twitter account is @tronfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for TRON is /r/Tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TRON is a cryptocurrency payment platform. It allows the users to perform cryptocurrencies transactions between them on a global scale within a decentralized ecosystem. TRON has finished its native token (TRX) migration to the mainnet. In addition, users can access the platform digital wallet, the TRON Wallet where it is possible to store and manage their digital assets, with support for desktop and mobile devices. Since July 24th, 2018, TRON acquired BitTorrent Inc. which is an Internet technology company based in San Francisco. It designs distributed technologies that scale efficiently, keep intelligence at the edge, and keep creators and consumers in control of their content and data. The TRX token is a cryptographic currency developed by TRON. Formerly an ERC-20 token, the TRX has now finished its migration to the TRON mainnet. This token is the medium for the users to exchange value between them when using the platform services. Whitepaper “

TRON Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TRON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TRON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TRON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.