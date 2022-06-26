Tripio (TRIO) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $6,436.00

Tripio (TRIO) traded up 5.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 26th. During the last week, Tripio has traded up 5.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Tripio coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Tripio has a market capitalization of $266,278.61 and $6,436.00 worth of Tripio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004675 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21,405.57 or 0.99999505 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00008337 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004672 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002810 BTC.

Tripio Coin Profile

Tripio is a coin. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Tripio’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,750,000,000 coins. Tripio’s official message board is medium.com/@thetripio . The official website for Tripio is trip.io . Tripio’s official Twitter account is @thetripio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Tripio is a decentralised travel marketplace that provides to its users a direct link to travel providers. Through blockchain technology, the Tripio platform aims to reduce the transaction and operational costs within the travel industries and improve the customer experience when using Tripio products and services. As an example, the travel provider publishes the unique service/product terms on the Tripio platform. On the other end, the users apply to the offer, depending on the customer reputation the travel provider may accept it or not. The TRIO token is the issued token by Tripio. It’s an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used as a medium of exchange within the Tripio network. “

Tripio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tripio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tripio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tripio using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

